Vijayawada Childline’s new documentary on street children

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A documentary titled ‘Little Leaders’ was released on Saturday as part of the ongoing 18th-anniversary celebrations of Vijayawada Childline.

‘Empowering street children through education’ is the theme of the seven-minute documentary. It has been produced and directed by Anjani Yellamanchili, who has already produced a couple of documentaries on street children.

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma, who was invited as the chief guest, watched the film with a group of children rescued by Childline. Later a signature campaign was conducted at the Vijayawada Railway Station.