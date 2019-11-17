Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material

Biomethanation plant at Ajit Singh Nagar to be renovated and new one to be set up at Jakkampudi; 900 units of electricity expected to be generated per day

Published: 17th November 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

power lines

For representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the guidelines of United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), Austria, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is formulating plans to ensure proper segregation of wet and dry waste and utilise it for production of electricity. In this regard, the civic body has decided to renovate the biomethanation plant at Ajit Singh Nagar and set up a new one at Jakkampudi. 
According to the officials of VMC’s public health department,  the city generates around 550 metric tonnes (MT)  of municipal solid waste every day. 

Of the total, 350 MT  comprises of dry waste, 45 MT is wet waste and the rest comprises of plastic. 
At present, the wet waste comprising of discarded vegetables, fruits and flowers is composted at waste treatment plants and composting units located across the city to produce organic manure, while dry waste comprising of construction and demolition waste, silt is shifted to the dumping yards. 

To streamline the existing system, the municipal commissioner has directed the department to improve door-to-door segregation across the city and make Vijayawada garbage free. The civic body is analysing all possibilities to enforce solid waste management (SWM) practices through Online Waste Management System (OWMS)- IoT and ICT tools. 

“If everything goes according to our plans, the quantity of wet waste generated in the city will increase to 100 MT from the existing 45 MT per day. It can be utilised for generating power by processing them at the biomethanation plants,’’ said VMC health officer K Madhusudhan Prasad.
Speaking to TNIE on Saturday, VMC superintendent engineer (Projects) JV Rama Krishna said that recently a team of representatives from UNIDO examined the progress of various projects being commissioned by the Corporation with the support of private players. After examining the biomethanation plant at Ajit Singh Nagar where methane gas is being produced out of  vegetable and animal waste, the team suggested the civic body to treat the smoke emanating from the plant as the surrounding locality may become polluted, posing severe health risks to the public, he said.

Elaborating further, Rama Krishna said that the biomethanation plant commissioned in December 2018 is being jointly maintained by Chennai based Arumugam Arivu Bio Energy and Sundaram Fab Private Limited (Salem).

“The plant will handle 16 MT of vegetable waste and four tonnes of slaughter waste. The waste will be combined with cow dung and crushed in a shredder and the resulting product will be used to generate around 900 units of electricity per day. The plant will be connected to a power grid shortly,” he said, adding that proposals for a new biomethanation plant at Jakkampudi will be drafted soon and tenders will be invited shortly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UNIDO VMC dry waste Electricity plastic waste waste management
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp