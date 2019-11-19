'Good & bad touch' awareness walk to be held from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 555-km walk from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam was flagged off by Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz and Gandham Chandrudu vice-chairman, managing director of AP Scheduled Castes Co-operative Finance Corporation in Vijayawada on Monday.

The event has been organised by the Vizag 5 am Club in order to spread awareness about good and bad touch. On their way, they will conduct awareness programmes at 450 schools, wherein they will explain to the students the meaning of various physical gestures, how to tackle them and how to bring it to the notice of their parents or teachers. The group expects that around 50,000 students will benefit from their campaign.

Founder of the club KVT Ramesh said, “We will also dish out fitness tips by halting at prominent junctions and interacting with morning walkers and passers-by to make them realise how a fit person can be productive for the society and contribute towards its development.”

Actress Rakul Preet Singh will attend the closing ceremony at Visakhapatnam on November 23.