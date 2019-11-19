Student commits suicide near Vijayawada after sending audio clip to friends

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging harassment at the hands of a sub-inspector (SI) attached to the Gannavaram police station, a 22-year-old degree student committed suicide by jumping into the Konayi Canal in Gannavaram mandal on Monday.

Before abruptly ending his life, Chitturi Murali, a resident of Gannavaram, sent a voice message to his friends, in which he said that SI Narayanamma and her husband had harassed him.

According to the family, Murali was a BCom student of Nalanda Degree College in Vijayawada and ran a tea shop in Gannavaram Bus Stand Centre in the night hours after he lost his father to a road accident. He shouldered his family’s responsibilities and performed marriages of his two sisters.

The family members said SI Narayanamma called Murali to the police station on Saturday after he accidentally hit a police vehicle the previous night. Murali was detained in the police station for the night. “Upset over what had happened, Murali left home on Sunday afternoon and did not return. He sent a voice memo to his friends before committing suicide,” his parents said.

Responding to the incident, city Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said a departmental probe was initiated and assured the family that severe action would be taken if the official was proven guilty. A case of suspicious death was registered