Home Cities Vijayawada

Reduce air pollution in Vijayawada: NGT to Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board

Vijayawada stands at 45th position among pollution-hit cities in the country with air quality worse than that of Visakhapatnam and Guntur.

Published: 20th November 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Smog covered Vijayawada

Smog covered Vijayawada (File photo| Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With air pollution reaching alarming levels in the city, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to take necessary steps for reducing pollution levels by bringing the contaminants under control. As per reports,  Vijayawada stands at 45th position and Visakhapatnam 96th in the country among pollution affected cities.

According to APPCB officials, depletion of greenery and sharp rise in construction activity coupled with vehicular emission has taken a toll on the air quality in the city, with the particulate matter 10 (PM10)  rising alarmingly high and worse than in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kurnool and Nellore.

In June, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) declared all the five cities as non-attainment areas with respect to Ambient Air Quality standards (2011-15) and the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) report. 

As per the national ambient air quality standards, respirable SPM should be around 60 microgram/cubic metre annually. But in Vijayawada, it is more than 100 microgram/cubic metre and sometimes reaches 110 micrograms/cubic metre. On average, it settles between 80-110 microgram/cubic metre on a busy day. 

Asked whether the APPCB received any directives from NGT over steps to be taken for reducing air pollution levels in the city, APPCB director BSS Prasad told TNIE that following the directives of NGT, they are drafting a plan of action with the support of the municipal corporation and the transport department to prevent the air quality from reaching alarming levels.

As part of the plan, the municipal corporation has to regularly carry out enforcement drives to collect dust and waste accumulating on the  pavements, he said, adding that the civic body should take steps in cleaning the roads without causing any harm to the environment.

Elaborating further, Prasad said that vehicular traffic is a major cause behind the increasing air pollution in the city as hundreds of lorries and heavy vehicles are passing  through the city on National Highways. "Apart from vehicular pollution (both two and four wheelers), indiscriminate burning of garbage is another major factor contributing to increase in air pollution levels in the city. Taking a serious note of the matter, the transport department should conduct special checks to prevent traffic snarls in the city to reduce vehicular emission," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board Central Pollution Control Board Vijayawada air pollution National Green Tribunal
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp