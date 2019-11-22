30 college students in Vijayawada hit by viral fever

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed at the Maris Stella College in the city on Thursday, as students were taken to St Ann’s Hospital on Wednesday night and on Thursday morning. Speculation ran amok that food poisoning was the reason behind the students falling ill. However, the college authorities ruled out the food poisoning theory and stated that the students were suffering from viral fever.

Speaking to TNIE, Maris Stella College media in-charge Swapna said: “For the last few days, some students have been suffering from mild fever. Though they have been provided medical assistance, there is no improvement. On Wednesday night, as they complained of headache, body pain and high body temperature, they were taken to hospital.

A few more students complained of fever on Thursday morning and they were also taken to hospital. Out of 30 students, 10 are in hospital undergoing treatment and the rest have been discharged in the morning. There is no issue of food poisoning, as almost 500 students and staff stay in the hostel and only 30 students have been down with fever.”The officials of Food Safety, Police and Health departments inspected the college on Thursday.