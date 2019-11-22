Home Cities Vijayawada

30 college students in Vijayawada hit by viral fever

Out of 30 students, 10 are in hospital undergoing treatment and the rest have been discharged in the morning.

Published: 22nd November 2019 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Fever, Hospitalised

Representational Image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Mild tension prevailed at the Maris Stella College in the city on Thursday, as students were taken to St Ann’s Hospital on Wednesday night and on Thursday morning. Speculation ran amok that food poisoning was the reason behind the students falling ill. However, the college authorities ruled out the food poisoning theory and stated that the students were suffering from viral fever.

Speaking to TNIE, Maris Stella College media in-charge Swapna said: “For the last few days, some students have been suffering from mild fever. Though they have been provided medical assistance, there is no improvement. On Wednesday night, as they complained of headache, body pain and high body temperature, they were taken to hospital.

A few more students complained of fever on Thursday morning and they were also taken to hospital. Out of 30 students, 10 are in hospital undergoing treatment and the rest have been discharged in the morning. There is no issue of food poisoning, as almost 500 students and staff stay in the hostel and only 30 students have been down with fever.”The officials of Food Safety, Police and Health departments inspected the college on Thursday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maris Stella College Vijayawada viral fever Vijayawada students St Anns Hospital
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp