Five blood banks for pregnant women in Krishna district

The Krishna district administration is planning to set up community blood banks for pregnant women who require blood during and post deliveries.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district administration is planning to set up community blood banks for pregnant women who require blood during and post deliveries. In this regard, the officials concerned are consulting with NGOs and other expert panels on women issues. 

Every month, around 500 deliveries take place at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada, and the women who undergo the procedure, require around two to three units of blood on an average.

Many times, the hospital faces blood shortage and it is the pregnant women who suffer the most as such situations can lead to birth complications, leading to the death of both mother and child.

As per reports, around 30 new admissions take place at the hospital every day. In 2018, the hospital conducted 7595 deliveries and this year by now, the number has crossed 50 per cent of last year’s tally.

Speaking to TNIE, PB Manessaiah in-charge of the government blood bank said, “Every day we get calls to supply 30 to 50 units of blood and the tally mounts to 80 during peak seasons.

The district administration has made a good decision of coming up with a special blood bank for pregnant women. During monsoon season, when instances of viral fever cases will rise, it would be hard for us to cater to everyone.”  Across the district, five such blood banks will be set up.

