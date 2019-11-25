Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC, Andhra Hospitals organise medical camp for sanitation staff in Vijayawada

As part of the camp, a team of doctors conducted various health check ups related to cardiology, neuro, ophthalmology, ENT and provided medicines to them free of cost. 

Published: 25th November 2019 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A mega medical camp was organised for sanitation workers of division number 51 to 59  by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) with the support of Andhra Hospitals at Vambay Colony here on Sunday. 

As part of the camp, a team of doctors conducted various health check-ups related to cardiology, neuro, ophthalmology, ENT and provided medicines to them free of cost. 

Speaking after inaugurating the camp, MLA Malladi Vishnu said the State Government is committed to the welfare of sanitation workers and has decided to provide Rs 6,000 per month to them.

Municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh informed that similar medical camps will be conducted for sanitation workers twice a year to ensure their physical well being. 

In the coming days, a similar medical camp will be conducted at Wynchipet, One Town and sanitation workers can avail medical services there free of cost. 

Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) in-charge K Madhusudhana Prasad, health officer Babu Srinivasan and a team of doctors from Andhra Hospitals were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VMC VMC medical camp Sanitation workers medical camp
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp