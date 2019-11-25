VMC, Andhra Hospitals organise medical camp for sanitation staff in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A mega medical camp was organised for sanitation workers of division number 51 to 59 by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) with the support of Andhra Hospitals at Vambay Colony here on Sunday.

As part of the camp, a team of doctors conducted various health check-ups related to cardiology, neuro, ophthalmology, ENT and provided medicines to them free of cost.

Speaking after inaugurating the camp, MLA Malladi Vishnu said the State Government is committed to the welfare of sanitation workers and has decided to provide Rs 6,000 per month to them.

Municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh informed that similar medical camps will be conducted for sanitation workers twice a year to ensure their physical well being.

In the coming days, a similar medical camp will be conducted at Wynchipet, One Town and sanitation workers can avail medical services there free of cost.

Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) in-charge K Madhusudhana Prasad, health officer Babu Srinivasan and a team of doctors from Andhra Hospitals were present.