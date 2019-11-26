Home Cities Vijayawada

Pollution Control Board faults NGT’s pollution value for Vijayawada

APPCB will release a source apportionment study, which will state which source - dust, coal burning, etc if any - is causing what percentage of suspended particulate  matter in Vijayawada.

Published: 26th November 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Industries, Air pollution, Toxic waste, Factory

Representational Image

By Ritika Arun Vaishalli
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The AP Pollution Control Board has contradicted the pollution value arrived at by the National Green Tribunal for Vijayawada. In a letter to the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the APPCB has stated that the recent notice served by the NGT citing Comprehensive Environment Pollution Index (CEPI) value at 64 in Vijayawada, was incorrect. The correct figure was 30.7, it said.

“While the value according to our calculation is around 30 in Vijayawada, the NGT, based on its figures, has directed us to immediately close down industrial units. But the city does not have any industries. Where are the industries to be shut down?” asked APPCB chairperson BSS Prasad, adding that pollution in Vijayawada is largely caused by vehicular traffic, dust on roads and the national highway that passes through the city. 

Source apportionment study by March

The prescribed value for CEPI, which is measured on the basis of various parameters - mainly particulate matter (PM) value - is 50. He further said that the board  has requested MoEF and CPCB to question methods used by NGT in arriving at such a high CEPI value. He also questioned the sudden notice from NGT, despite the board’s regular submission of the required data to the tribunal.

The ministry had sanctioned `10.40 crore as grant-in-aid for non-attainment cities - Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam. Of this amount, `7.7 crore is being used for installing five Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) in Vijayawada, of which one has already been installed by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, after the APPCB’s direction post their measurement results. This apart, Vijayawada has been allocated `2.3 crore for improving greenery. 

The remaining has been divided among Guntur (`20,00,000), Nellore and Kurnool (10 lakh each) for public awareness, capacity building and installation of manual monitoring stations. The PCB has directed the VMC to also procure two mechanical street sweepers (dust-sucking machines) and three water sprinklers. 

However, VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has claimed the corporation received a directive from APPCB to complete the anti-pollution measures before March 2020 only two days ago. “These directions which were sent to the PCB officials by the ministry after the meeting held in New Delhi in June were forwarded to us just two days ago. But, we are sure of completing the works before the deadline  as we have already started taking measures on a war footing,” said Venkatesh.

Meanwhile, along with completion of these works, the APPCB will also release a source apportionment study, which will state which source - dust, coal burning, hotel kitchens releasing toxic air, if any - is causing what percentage of suspended particulate matter in Vijayawada, by March next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Green Tribunal NGT Vijayawada pollution APPCB
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp