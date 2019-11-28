Andhra govt hands over six graft cases to CBI

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday decided to transfer corruption cases, which have been filed against six Central government employees to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

During the period of withdrawal of ‘general consent’ to the investigative agency barring its officials from conducting raids and carrying out investigations in the State, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed six corruption cases against Central government employees.

During the period—from November last to April this year—the ACB has filed cases against Mukku Kali Ramaneswar, who was Superintendent, Machilipatnam CGST, A Rajasekhara Goud (Superintendent, Income Tax Department, Anantapur), Ch Chandramouleswara Rao (AGM, Syndicate Bank, Nellore), C Gopal (GM, Syndicate Bank, Nellore), Avutu Sesha Chandra Sekhara Reddy (Income Tax Officer, Ward-I, Tenali) and Prashanth Shivaharare (Garrison Engineer, IDSE, Executive Engineer, Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam).

In November last year, the then Chandrababu Naidu government had withdrawn the ‘general consent’ to the investigative agency. Soon after the YSRC stormed to power in the recent polls, the first thing the government did was to issue a government order (GO) on August 3 giving ‘general consent’ to the central agency to carry out investigations in the State.