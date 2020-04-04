VMC delivers veggies in APSRTC buses 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has begun distribution of vegetables in APSRTC buses to people locked in containment zones. In Circle I, One Town and Bhavanipuram rythu bazars have been closed.

“We made vegetables available for the people at their doorstep,” said VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh on Friday. The buses among others are made available for eight hours per day. In areas such as Penamaluru, Vuyuuru, Totlavalluru, Tenali, Mangalgiri, Nara Koduru, Hanuman Junction, Nuzvid vegetables are directly made available in all the colonies of the city.

Two farm producers’ organistions Sri Vigneswara from Chinna Ogirala Village, Vuyuuru mandal and another from Chagantipadu village, Totlavalluru mandal are supplying veggies to their villages through mobile vegetable markets.