Over 70 per cent APSRTC bus tickets booked for April 15

VIJAYAWADA: Almost 70 per cent of tickets in Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses have already been reserved for April 15, a day after the lockdown enforced by the Centre across the country comes to an end.

A couple of days ago, the corporation made tickets available on its official website www.apsrtconline.in for advance booking for bus services to be operated from April 15.

However, official sources claimed non AC bus services will be operated only after getting clear indications from the Centre regarding the completion of the lockdown.

If the lockdown period is extended, the passengers will be refunded the ticket amount, the oficial sources said.

For instance, the APSRTC, Krishna region operates regular services to destinations such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vizag, Chennai, Kurnool and Tirupati from Pandit Nehru Bus Station. However, on April 15, only 104 bus services out of the total 250 will be operated between Vijayawada and Hyderabad.

As on Monday, the passengers have booked almost 70 per cent of the bus tickets in advance and the situation is similar for the services to be operated from Vijayawada to Bengaluru, Chennai, Tirupati, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to TNIE on Monday, APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy said the APSRTC has made advance ticket booking facility available from April 15 for the convenience of the passengers after completion of lockdown.

Asked about the measures being taken by the APSRTC, e said they are planning to operate non AC services such as super luxury and ultra deluxe to major destinations from Vijayawada and other cities. However a decision regarding the operation of these bus services will be taken following the central government’s directions, he added.

Meanwhile, South Central Railway (SCR) officials in Vijayawada Division said the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) is 120 days. In this regard, the advance ticket booking facility is made available on www.irctc.co.in to travel after April 15.

However, the passenger trains will resume partially to transport passengers stranded during the lockdown.

Soon after opening the advance booking facility, tickets in trains travelling from Vijayawada Division were almost reserved between April 15 and 23, officials added.

