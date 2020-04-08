STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Mango business picks up pace, albeit slowly in Vijayawada

Even as the trading activity of the fruit for the season commenced a week ago, only six shops out of a total 80 started its operations on the market premises following the corona scare.

Published: 08th April 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief to the mango farmers, trading activity has begun partially at Asia’s one of the largest wholesale fruit markets at Nunna in the city suburbs.

Even as the trading activity of the fruit for the season commenced a week ago, only six shops out of a total 80 started its operations on the market premises following the corona scare.

For the last one week, the market has been receiving 20-30 tones of mangoes per day against the average supply of 80-100 tonnes per day in the earlier season.

With no option left, a section of the farmers from Nuzvid, A Konduru, Edara, Agiripalli, Vissannapeta and Adivinekkalam have started bringing their produce to the mango market despite facing shortage of labourers and transportation  issues following the 21-day lockdown period enforced by the Centre to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Usually, the mango trading activity at the market commences after the Ugadi festival. However, this season the activity began on a slow note due to novel coronavirus. Fearing the deadly virus, several labourers from Prakasam, Guntur and twin Godavari districts had stayed away from the mango orchards,” said N Venkateswara Reddy, a farmer. Informing about the exports done from the market so far, Reddy said that around 25 truckloads of the popular mango varieties have been exported to Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Assam, New Delhi and Rajasthan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada mangoes
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp