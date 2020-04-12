STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

RMPs barred from treating patients with cough, cold to contain corona 

The department issued the directives in view of the reports that some RMPs were treating the patients with Covid-19 symptoms.

Published: 12th April 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Health department on Saturday issued directions barring RMPs (registered medical practitioners) from treating people suffering from cold, cough and fever. The department issued the directives in view of the reports that some RMPs were treating the patients with Covid-19 symptoms. RMPs in the villages are now directed to inform the health workers and village volunteers about any such case that comes to them for treatment. Further, they were also asked to alert the nearby government hospital, whenever they come across such cases.

RMPs ignoring the directives are warned of stern action. The State government has already set up four Covid-19 hospitals for critical care and one Covid-19 hospital for each of the 13 districts in the State.
Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy said special OPs in government and private hospitals are only for emergency cases and there should be separate Covid-19 OP with a separate entrance. He directed the officials concerned to implement the same. The special OP department will function between 9 am and 2 pm only.

He said all measures are being taken to ensure medical personnel and other patients are not infected with coronavirus. Medical personnel treating Covid-19 cases are being provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and N 95 mask. He asked the hospital authorities to separate the patients admitted to casualty wing with coronavirus symptoms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp