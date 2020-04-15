STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All 8 cases in Krishna from Vijayawada alone

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With eight more testing positive, the coronavirus tally in Krishna district reached 44 on Tuesday. Of the total cases, 34 patients are from Vijayawada alone. All the fresh Covid cases were reported from the city.

Due to the spike in the number of infectees, Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the officials concerned to be on alert and conduct rapid testing at all red zones in the district. The eight positive patients are from Machavaram, Gangireddula Dibba, Padalavari, Kothapet, Siddhartha Nagar and Seetharamapuram.

Meanwhile, as per the bulletin released by the district administration on Tuesday, a total of 1,687 samples were sent for testing till now. Of them, 44 tested positive, 735 tested negative and results of 751 samples were yet to be received. While three patients from the district had died of coronavirus, four others recovered completely and were discharged from the hospital.

