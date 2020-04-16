STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC medical camps a relief for patients

Civic body began medical camps in all 64 wards on April 9 to treat patients suffering from common ailments

Published: 16th April 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitation workers wrote ‘Stop’ on the road to restrict people from entering a contaminated zone at Machacaram in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Sanitation workers wrote ‘Stop’ on the road to restrict people from entering a contaminated zone at Machacaram in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the continuing lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus, it is the medical camps organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) that has come as a sort of a relief to the denizens. Those suffering from common health problems, who would have otherwise received treatment at private clinics or the outpatient wing of the government hospital, frequent here.  According to information, the health camps began working across the 64 wards of the city on April 9 and, since then, have been treating 90-100 persons daily. Urban PHC doctors, representatives of women SHGs and volunteers have been deployed at each ward to examine people either at their house or at an ideal location. 

“We examine people suffering from common health problems, diabetes and blood pressure. If their conditions are severe, we shift them to the nearby hospital in an ambulance,” said Dr K Sudha Rani. “A majority of those who visit us want to get tested for Covid-19. As such, we will take the issue up with the civic body and necessary arrangements will be made at the earliest.” VMC additional commissioner (projects) and special officer U Sarada Devi said the civic body mooted to organise health camps in each ward to imbibe confidence among the public who were panicking. On the arrangements at the camps, she said PA system was being used to sensitise the public on the norms to be followed outside and inside their homes. 

“The medical camps are organised under the supervision of police personnel and health officers. Instructions have been given to them to ensure social distancing among the people and disinfect the premises twice a day, before and after the completion of the camp,” she noted. She added reports from each ward were collected and shared with the special medical cell functioning from the command control room. “Special focus is also being given to track pregnant women, comorbidity and diabetic patients.

If the residents of the containment zones develop severe complications, such as high fever and cold, the New Government General Hospital is alerted,” Sarada Devi explained. In all, Krishna district has reported 45 positive cases so far. Of the total, 37 cases were reported from the city till Wednesday morning. Among them, five persons returned from abroad, and the remaining were of Delhi returnees and their family members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada VMC medical camp coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp