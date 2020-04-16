VMC medical camps a relief for patients

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the continuing lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus, it is the medical camps organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) that has come as a sort of a relief to the denizens. Those suffering from common health problems, who would have otherwise received treatment at private clinics or the outpatient wing of the government hospital, frequent here. According to information, the health camps began working across the 64 wards of the city on April 9 and, since then, have been treating 90-100 persons daily. Urban PHC doctors, representatives of women SHGs and volunteers have been deployed at each ward to examine people either at their house or at an ideal location.

“We examine people suffering from common health problems, diabetes and blood pressure. If their conditions are severe, we shift them to the nearby hospital in an ambulance,” said Dr K Sudha Rani. “A majority of those who visit us want to get tested for Covid-19. As such, we will take the issue up with the civic body and necessary arrangements will be made at the earliest.” VMC additional commissioner (projects) and special officer U Sarada Devi said the civic body mooted to organise health camps in each ward to imbibe confidence among the public who were panicking. On the arrangements at the camps, she said PA system was being used to sensitise the public on the norms to be followed outside and inside their homes.

“The medical camps are organised under the supervision of police personnel and health officers. Instructions have been given to them to ensure social distancing among the people and disinfect the premises twice a day, before and after the completion of the camp,” she noted. She added reports from each ward were collected and shared with the special medical cell functioning from the command control room. “Special focus is also being given to track pregnant women, comorbidity and diabetic patients.

If the residents of the containment zones develop severe complications, such as high fever and cold, the New Government General Hospital is alerted,” Sarada Devi explained. In all, Krishna district has reported 45 positive cases so far. Of the total, 37 cases were reported from the city till Wednesday morning. Among them, five persons returned from abroad, and the remaining were of Delhi returnees and their family members.