Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to ASI who died in line of duty

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to the family of Hindupur Two-Town police station assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sk Habeebullah, who breathed his last on Sunday.

Director-General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang expressed condolence to the bereaved family of Habeebullah. The DGP said the ASI’s family will get his insurance money and other benefits from the department.

The 51-year-old ASI fell ill on April 16 while performing his duties at Konapuram picket and was admitted to a government hospital, suspecting that he has COVID-19. Later, he tested negative. While shifting him to Bengaluru for better treatment, he breathed his last on April 17. He is survived by wife, a son and daughter. The AP Police Officers Association thanked Jagan for helping the ASI’s family.