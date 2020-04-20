STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Supermarkets run out of ready to eat products in Vijayawada

The lockdown extension has led to a gap between demand and supply of several products in Vijayawada supermarkets.

Published: 20th April 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

As the supermarkets run out of stock people trying to choose products from the available ones at Modern Supermarket in Vijayawada on Sunday.

As the supermarkets run out of stock people trying to choose products from the available ones at Modern Supermarket in Vijayawada on Sunday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The lockdown extension has led to a gap between demand and supply of several products in Vijayawada supermarkets. Even though transportation of all essential commodities is allowed, items such as ready to eat food, biscuits, packaged juices and bathroom cleaners are absent from the market for over a week now. 

“There are several products that are used often in our daily lives, but do not fall under essential product category. We have not been receiving them for over 10 days now,” said an employee of a More store. Staff of a Big Bazar store in the city said they had been re-stocking their racks everyday, but the demand was much more than the supply. Raju, an employee of another supermart, added: “When we asked our suppliers and manufacturers about the delay in supplies, they told us that there were not adequate workers for production and issues with transportation.” Such food items are popular among bachelors and people staying away from their families for work. They said panic buying had resulted in the shortage.

“People like me who stay alone and barely know how to cook, are heavily dependent on ready to eat food and hotels. But I see families who can cook proper meals and buying these products in bulk. In such a situation, they should be more thoughtful.” rued Alpesh Singh, who works for a private company. Meanwhile, the sale of frozen meat suddenly increased on Sunday due to government restrictions.

WATCH | Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada super markets Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp