Eight get cured from Covid in Krishna

VIJAYAWADA: After winning the fight against Covid-19, eight persons were discharged from the district Covid-19 hospital set up at Pinnamaneni Siddhartha General Hospital in Chinna Avutapalli on Wednesday evening. With this, as many as 25 patients have been discharged in the district.

In a statement issued here, hospital superintendent BN Chandar said two of the eight patients were from Ranigari Thota and admitted on April 2 and the others were from Nuzvid, Muppala, Jaggaiahpet, Kanuru, Sanath Nagar and Nandigama who tested positive for the virus on April 4. All of them were asked to remain under home quarantine for the next 28 days.

“All the discharged patients contracted the virus either from Delhi returnees or their contacts. They were sent to their homes in special vehicles.” As per the medical bulletin released by the district administration, a total of 4,969 samples were collected so far in Krishna and of which 86 tested positive, 3,578 negative. Results of 1,305 samples are yet to be received.

Meanwhile, two positive cases were reported in Krishna district on Wednesday. One of the infectees is the relative of a person who died of Covid-19 at Chilakalapudi in Machilipatnam. The officials confirmed that the person was quarantined at a government school in Pedana. The other corona case was reported from Karmika Nagar (Machavaram), from where 12 Covid cases were already reported.

Wear face mask or get sued, says collector

Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz has warned that legal action will be taken against those found commuting without wearing face mask. In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Imtiaz asked the officials to make wearing face masks mandatory for people in the red-zoned Vijayawada, Jaggaiahpet, Nuzvid, Penamaluru, Machilipatnam and Gollapudi.

Following the government’s direction, the official machinery has begun providing three masks to each person. “Initially, the masks made by DWMA, DRDA and SHGs are being supplied to the public in red zones. People should avail of YSR Telemedicine on toll free No 14410,” he said and added that 50 persons have so far utilised the scheme. Essentials are being supplied to people in red zones at their doorstep, he said.