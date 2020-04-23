Panic as 70 cows fall sick in Kondapalli, vets allay fears

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More than 70 cows were found in an unconscious state in a shed in Kondapalli under Ibrahimpatnam police station limits on Wednesday morning. Bleeding eyes and red spots on their skin caused panic in the village as rumours spread that the cattle had contracted COVID-19.

Worried villagers informed police and health officials, who reached the spot and collected samples of the cows. The villagers heaved a sigh of only after veterinary doctors clarified that the cows were suffering from a disease that was common among cows and buffalos in summer.

Confirming that the animals were not Covid infected, the veterinarians stated that the disease that the Kondapalli cows were suffering from was contagious. According to Ibrahimpatnam circle inspector K Sridhar, they received information about the incident around 8 am and no cow was dead. “All the cows were administered treatment in the shed and the owner has been asked to not let them venture outside the village. There is no need to worry,” he added.