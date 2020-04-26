COVID-19: ‘Follow referral system while treating patients’, says KS Jawahar Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following reports of patients losing lives while being shifted from one hospital to another due to several reasons, Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy on Saturday issued an advisory stating that referral system should be followed while treating patients with respiratory problems.

As per the advisory (COVID Instant Order - 38), medical professionals who are treating patients are requested to follow the protocols issued in the COVID Instant Order 32 in order to save lives. Protocols to be followed for treating patients and those with respiratory problems are as follows: