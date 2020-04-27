Unseasonal rain damages crops in Andhra Pradesh, Agriculture Minister assures assistance

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu has assured a helping hand from the State government to the farmers who suffered losses due to unseasonal rain on Saturday.

Taking stock of the losses sustained during the unseasonal rains during a review meeting with officials concerned, the minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken note of the situation and details of the crop loss were informed to him.

“Agriculture sector and farmer welfare are top priorities of our government and we will come to the aid of the farmers in their difficult times,” he asserted. According to him, as per the preliminary enumeration of crop damage in the districts excluding East Godavari, the total crop loss is to the extent of 4,596.96 hectares, with paddy crop accounting for 3,872.36 hectares, followed by maize in 520 hectares.

Sesame crop was lost in 158.20 hectares, groundnut in 23.20 hectares, tobacco in 19 hectares and sunflower in 4 hectares. In Krishna district, paddy in 3,425.25 hectares suffered damage, but it stands second as paddy in 9,337 hectares suffered damage in East Godavari. Harvested crop in 7,191 hectares kept ready for threshing suffered damage.

Preliminary crop damage due to unseasonal rain on April 25 (except East Godavari)

4,596.96 hectares -

total crop damage

3,872.36 hectares - paddy

520.00 hectares - maize

158.20 hectares - sesame

23.40 hectares - groundnut

4 hectares - sunflower

9,337 hectares -

paddy crop damage in East Godavari district