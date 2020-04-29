STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Helpline to tackle fake  news, cyberbullying a hit

Published: 29th April 2020 01:49 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The helpline number launched by Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) to curb fake news regarding Covid-19 being circulated on social media and cyberbullying received as many as 8,000 messages and 1,200 calls. Two weeks ago the APCID launched a helpline number 9071666667 to keep a check on rumours.

Though the helpline did not receive much response during the early days of launch, two weeks later, the helpline received several complaints from the people. The people who reported raised several issues, including those of suspicious and unverified posts that they came across on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms and brought those to the notice of the police.

Not just receiving the complaints, CID officials registered cases against 84 persons under sections of the IPC and IT Act for indulging in cyberbullying and investigation is on to find the sources of more than 400 posts, which can possibly create communal disharmony. The CID fact check team so far verified facts in 469 issues, such as doubts related to COVID-19, measures to be taken to prevent the spread of virus. Also, a team comprising 15 members will be monitoring the incidents or posts which are in circulation on social media platforms.

