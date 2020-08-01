Vijayawada: Two attempt to kill selves in separate incidents

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A woman and a man attempted suicide in the city on Friday. The woman jumped from a building on the premises of New Government General Hospital. In the first incident, a man jumped into River Krishna from the new bridge under One Town police station limits.

Adilakshmi from Challapalli was found lying on the ground in an unconscious state by the hospital staff. She was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after she developed corona symptoms. An eyewitness said she jumped from the second floor of the building. However, the GGH authorities told TNIE that Adilakshmi gave a statement to the police that she fell accidentally from the building.

In the second incident, Akunuri Nageswara Rao (56) from Machilipatnam jumped into the river from the new bridge. Luckily, State Disaster Response Force personnel rescued him. He reportedly attempted suicide as he was depressed over his son’s health condition.

