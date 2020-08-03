STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC to take up anti-malaria, dengue drives

A senior entomologist will be appointed exclusively for the purpose, and ward volunteers and Asha workers will be engaged in household surveillance in 24 vulnerable areas.

Published: 03rd August 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With monsoon intensifying steadily, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has instructed the health teams overseeing the Covid-19 situation to simultaneously commence anti-malaria and dengue drives in all the 64 divisions of the city. Mosquito menace has significantly increased in the city as more and more vacant lands are getting filled with rainwater.

According to the VMC health officials, the special drives will include anti-larval measures like application of abate solution in water containers, spraying or mixing of bio-larvicide in drains and other places with stagnant water, and fogging.A senior entomologist will be appointed exclusively for the purpose, and ward volunteers and Asha workers will be engaged in household surveillance in 24 vulnerable areas.

“Aedes mosquitoes, responsible for dengue, are mostly active in the day and the city has a high population of the species. Getting rid of stagnant water at home and surroundings is an easy way to avoid dengue. A majority of dengue cases are self-limiting and can be managed,” VMC Assistant Medical Officer for Health (AMOH-I) Iqbal Hussain told TNIE.  Since January, 14 malaria and 11 dengue cases have been reported in the VMC limits. All the infected persons had recovered from the vector-borne diseases, he informed.

The VMC has identified 24 localities in the city as high risk areas. The areas include Anjaneya Vagu, Machavaram, Old Rajarajeswari Peta, Madhura Nagar, Bhavanipuram, Krishna Lanka, Ranigari Thota, Vambay Colony, Singh Nagar, Vidyadharapuram, Rotary Nagar, LBS Nagar, Kandrika and Rajiv Nagar. “For the anti-larval operation, the VMC has procured machinery worth `40 lakh,” Hussain said.  

Explaining the VMC’s preparedness to combat the vector-borne diseases in the city, he said it has 333 workers under the malaria wing, and steps are being taken to increase their strength to carry out anti-malaria and dengue drives effectively. PDP survey, fogging, release of gambusia fish in side drains and other anti-larval measures will also be taken up as part of the special drives.

“We request the public to alert the VMC authorities on issues such as sanitation, water stagnation and mosquito menace in their localities by lodging a complaint through WhatsApp No 81819-60909, the AMOH-I said.

24 vulnerable areas identified

The VMC has identified 24 localities in the city as high risk areas for vector-borne diseases. They include Anjaneya Vagu, Machavaram, Old Rajarajeswari Peta, Madhura Nagar, Bhavanipuram, Krishna Lanka, Ranigari Thota, Vambay Colony, Singh Nagar, Vidyadharapuram, Rotary Nagar, LBS Nagar, Kandrika and Rajiv Nagar

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation dengue malaria
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp