To reduce pollution, 32 e-vehicles launched in Vijayawada

The e-vehicles were handed over to the Andhra Pradesh government free of cost by Tamil Nadu-based VSL Industries. 

Published: 04th August 2020 08:05 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A fleet of 32 e-vehicles provided by Tamil Nadu-based VSL Industries, was flagged off in Vijayawada on Monday.

The 32 vehicles, battery operated and non-pollutant worth Rs 1 crore, would be distributed 12 each to Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments and four each to Medical and Health and Civil Supplies departments.

They were handed over to the State government free of cost by Tamil Nadu-based VSL Industries.  While 15 vehicles would be used for lifting garbage from houses, four would be used for spraying disinfectants for containing the pandemic, four others for COVID-19 testing and four for distributing food to the houses.

VSL Industries chairperson Harikrishna was felicitated on the occasion.

Panchayat Raj Minister Ramchandra Reddy said that the vehicles would be useful in containing pollution as they are fully battery-operated.

For representational purposes
