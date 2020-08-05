Vijayawada Municipal Corporation paints murals to sensitise people on COVID-19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at sensitising the public on Covid-19, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has taken the initiative of painting murals at 20 locations across the city.

In the first phase, murals have been painted on walls at MG Road, Challapalli Bungalow Junction, Kothavanthena Centre, Satyanarayanapuram Water Tank Road and BRTS Road.

VMC publicity and social media manager N Krishna Mohan said that the murals highlight three concepts -- wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and leading a stress-free life during the pandemic.

More murals focusing on Covid warriors will come up at 20 more locations in the city in the second phase of the awareness campaign, he added.