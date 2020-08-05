Woman SI, two cops accorded warm welcome after recovering from COVID-19 in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kaikaluru police gave a warm welcome to their colleagues who resumed duty on Tuesday after defeating Covid-19.

Sub-Inspector Gayatri and police constables Ravi Kumar and Kishore contracted coronavirus while discharging their duties.

They underwent treatment at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada and fully recovered from the virus.

Kaikaluru Circle Inspector YVL Naidu said they welcomed the three cops with a guard of honour for winning the battle against coronavirus.

Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu congratulated the three cops for emerging victorious against Covid-19.

The SP urged police personnel to strictly adhere to Covid safety measures to protect themselves from the virus.