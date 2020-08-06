Monitor children’s online activities: Cyber Peace Organisation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the month-long E Rakshabandhan virtual awareness campaign, the State police, along with Cyber Peace Organisation, organized a webinar on ‘Digital parenting - Need of the hour’ on Wednesday. Experts and AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID) ADGP PV Sunil Kumar interacted with the parents and advised them to use parental control apps which help in preventing children from avoiding online purchases for games and also helps in setting how much time to spend on social media and games.

Speaking on the occasion, a faculty members of State Police Academy Sridhar Nallamothu discussed the usage of cell phones amongst children less than eight years of age and told several researches proved children developed autistic tendencies due to the usage of cell phones. Around 3,000 parents and teachers attended the webinar. Sridhar asked the parents to monitor the online activities of children.