Vijayawada: Car owner reprimanded for death of three girls due to suffocation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hanuman Junction police on Friday reprimanded the owner of the car in which the three girl children died of suffocation after getting locked inside a car at Remalle in Bapulapadu mandal on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the three children — Hafsana, Suhana Parvin and Rimpa Yasmin are aged between 6 and 8. They tried their best to rush out of the car, but their efforts went in vain. The children also tried to break the glass door with the perfume bottle inside the car.

The parents of the children reside in the staff quarters of Mohan Spintex India Limited Company located at Remalle. They are migrated from Assam and West Bengal. When the children did not return home, worried parents started looking for them.

They found them lying in an unconscious state in the car parked in front of the service apartments. "In our investigation, we observed that the children got locked inside the car and died of suffocation. We summoned the car owner as part of investigation," said Inspector DV Ramana.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigation is on. The CI urged the parents to keep an eye on their children, while playing outside.