STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Fireman overcome with emotion after rescuing COVID-19 patient in Vijayawada

The firemen were at the scene of the mishap in just four minutes after they received the distress call at 5.09 am.

Published: 09th August 2020 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AMARAVATI: As he lowered a COVID-19 patient from the third floor of the converted coronavirus care centre on his shoulders and down a steel ladder in the rescue effort, the firemans eyes watered, overcome with emotion.

It was not a usual rescue operation that the fireman was engaged in, along with 39 of his colleagues, as they were handling persons inflicted with a deadly virus but the mission had to be accomplished at any cost.

"On the one hand, it gave me immense satisfaction that I was doing my duty by rescuing people caught in a fire accident. On the other, there was a lurking fear of contracting the deadly disease as I too have a family back home," the fireman said in an emotion-choked voice.

It was a moving scene as the AP Disaster Response and Fire Services personnel rescued 32 people from the blaze in a star hotel-turned-COVID care centre in Vijayawada at dawn on Sunday.

The firemen were at the scene of the mishap in just four minutes after they received the distress call at 5.09 am.

As many as 40 firemen descended on the star hotel which was a virtual death trap with no proper fire safety measures and began the rescue operation.

Five top-ranking officials of the department supervised the operation.

Minutes later, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu led his men into the hotel and joined hands with the fire personnel.

"The fire services personnel did a tremendous job. Not only did they carry trapped persons on their shoulders to safety, but they also retrieved the bodies of the deceased. It was an exemplary job, given the high-risk situation, Srinivasulu remarked. The operation was completed in just about three hours.

"By 8 am we completed everything, including shifting the bodies," Srinivasulu added.

Director General of AP Disaster Response and Fire Services Department Md Ahsan Raza, while commending his men on their valour, said they would be suitably rewarded.

"The hotel is a major fire hazard, with no proper exit points. It was a very difficult operation, but our men carried it out well," Raza told PTI.

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, all the personnel involved in the operation were being isolated.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Home Minister M Sucharita and other ministers commended the fire personnel over this.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada Fireman Vijayawada Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp