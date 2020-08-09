STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for victims of Vijayawada COVID-19 hotel fire

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy expressed shock and grief over the fire incident and instructed officials to conduct an enquiry into the accident.

ire broke out at Swarna Palace where a private hospital took it for treating covid patients in Vijayawada (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in Vijayawada hotel fire incident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each to the kin of the victims from PM's National Relief Fund. He also announced that Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the fire.

At least 10 people were killed and 18 injured in a fire that broke out in a Vijayawada's Swarna Palace hotel in the wee hours of Sunday. 

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Anguished by the fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Ji and assured all possible support."

Seven people lost their lives and 30 were rescued in the incident, Vijayawada Police said.

According to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to take up the rescue measures and admit the injured in nearby hospitals.

The mishap took place in the hotel which was taken on lease and run by a private hospital to treat COVID patients.

Meanwhile, B Srinivasulu, Police Commissioner said, "Around 5.09 am control room received a call regarding the fire accident following which police and fire personnel immediately rushed to the spot. By 5.45 am fire was doused off."

"Around 30 COVID patients and 10 hospital staff, a total of 40 persons are there inside. Injured people have been shifted to other hospitals. Some of them are critical. Right now the cause of the accident is not known. Only after analysis, we can come to know about that," he added.

However, as per the preliminary report, the reason of fire appears to be a short circuit said Krishna District Collector.

