Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoles loss of lives in Vijayawada COVID-19 hotel fire

Seven people lost their lives and 30 were rescued in the incident, Vijayawada Police said.

Published: 09th August 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 11:26 AM

Fire broke out at Swarna Palace where a private hospital took it for treating covid patients in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Fire broke out at Swarna Palace where a private hospital took it for treating covid patients in Vijayawada on Sunday.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured the Andhra Pradesh government of all help to deal with the fire incident at a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada At least seven patients were killed in the fire at a hotel which was converted to a COVID-19 care facility in Vijayawada.

"Deeply anguished by the news of a tragic fire accident at a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Centre assures all possible support to the state govt."

"My condolences are with the affected families in this time of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Shah tweeted.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy expressed shock and grief over the fire incident and instructed officials to conduct an inquiry into the accident.



According to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to take up the rescue measures and admit the injured in nearby hospitals.

