STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Ramesh Hospitals MD seeks anticipatory bail in COVID facility fire tragedy case

Advocates appearing on behalf of Ramesh Babu filed an online anticipatory bail plea on Saturday and the court took it up for hearing.

Published: 18th August 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

The petition is yet to come up for hearing. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

IJAYAWADA: A week after absconding from Vijayawada fearing arrest in connection with the fire tragedy at Hotel Swarna Palace on August 9, Ramesh Hospitals founder and managing director (MD) Pothineni Ramesh Babu has filed an anticipatory bail plea with the Eighth Additional District Magistrate Court on Monday. 

​The court has posted further proceedings to August 21. 

Advocates on behalf of Ramesh Hospitals and Dubai-based Aster MD Healthcare, approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court and filed a quash petition seeking the court’s intervention to alter the sections invoked in the case filed against the managements of Ramesh Hospitals and Swarna Palace. 

The petition is yet to come up for hearing.

It may be mentioned here that Ramesh Babu could not be traced in Vijayawada, and he posted a video online expressing his condolences to the bereaved families.

Advocates appearing on behalf of Ramesh Babu filed an online anticipatory bail plea on Saturday and the court took it up for hearing here on Monday. 

While hearing the petition, the magistrate reportedly asked the assistant public prosecutor to submit a counter with details of the case, and adjourned it to August 21. 

On August 10, the Vijayawada police arrested Ramesh Hospitals chief operating officer Dr Kodali Rajagopala Rao, general manager Dr Kurapathi Sudarshan and Ramesh Hospital COVID-19 Care Centre coordinating manager Pallabothu Venkatesh. 

At present, the trio are under judicial remand in the Machilipatnam Special Court.The advocates, appearing on behalf of the trio, filed a bail plea in the Third Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which adjourned hearing on the bail plea to August 21. 

The Vijayawada police, who have filed a petition seeking custody of the three arrested persons was, however, dismissed. 

On the other hand, the Vijayawada police have served notices on the management of Dubai-based Aster MD Healthcare, which holds 50 per cent share in Ramesh Hospitals, under Section 160 of the CrPC to appear before the investigation team and provide details related to the agreement with the hotel and related information. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hotel Swarna Palace Ramesh Hospitals Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp