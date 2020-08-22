72.86% of coronavirus patients recover in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With 9,544 new cases emerging in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, Covid-19 tally in the state rose to 3,34,940. Overall recoveries stood at 2,44,045 as another 8,827 patients were discharged from Covid hospitals in the same time period. Also, 91 more casualties took the toll to 3,092. As per a media bulletin issued by the State command Control Room (Health) on Friday evening, 55,010 samples (18,911 through Rapid Antigen tests) were tested in one day, which took the total number of tests conducted to 31,29,857.

While both the Godavari and Chittoor districts recorded a surge of more than 1,000 new infections, Krishna reported the least spike of 265 cases. East Godavari has reported the most infections (46,668) district-wise; Kurnool (37,300), Anantapur (33,307), Guntur (29,166), Visakhapatnam (28,813), West Godavari (28,156), Chittoor (27,676) and Nellore (20,433) followed. Till date, eight districts have registered over 20,000 cases of the coronavirus each.

Among the 91 deaths, Chittoor accounted for 16, West Godavari 13, Nellore 12, East Godavari 11, Anantapur eight, Kadapa seven, Visakhapatnam six, Srikakulam five, Prakasam four, and Guntur, Krishna and Kurnool three each. Four districts—East Godavari, Guntur, Kurnool and Chittoor—have reported over 300 deaths each.