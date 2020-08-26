Andhra Pradesh Dy CM hands out Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to kin of Vijayawada hotel fire victims

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) on Tuesday handed over cheques for Rs 50 lakh to the kin of Covid-19 patients, who lost their lives in the fire that took place at Swarna Palace, a hotel converted into Covid Care Centre by Ramesh Hospitals, towards ex gratia.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Stern action will be taken against those responsible for the death of 10 patients in the fire. Some of the accused have already been arrested.”

Alla Nani further said the committee appointed by the government to probe the hotel fire, found that the hospital management was charging higher fees for Covid-19 treatment.

“We have already issued a warning to all private Covid hospitals and Covid Care Centres run by private hospitals to strictly abide by government guidelines. Action has been taken against a private hospital in West Godavari district for violating the norms. If anyone is playing with the lives of people by not following proper safety standards, it won’t be tolerated,” he warned.

He also said the Health Department is constantly monitoring the medical services provided to Covid-19 patients in private hospitals across the State.

“The services provided by private hospitals is for larger benefit. The managements of private hospitals should not resort to any malpractices in treating Covid cases. Stern action will be taken against those who do not take our warnings seriously,” he added.

The private hospitals are being raided as soon as the officials get complaints of any violation of norms, such as lapses in security, collection of exorbitant fees for treatment and non-provision of proper medical care.

“We are doing our best to prevent such instances. This is an ongoing process across the State. Also, not all private hospitals are cheating. Some are working honestly,” Alla Nani said.

With respect to action taken against Ramesh Hospitals, he said all its licenses have been cancelled and cases have been registered against the management under Section 304.

“The licences have been cancelled till August 30. The hospital management has been asked to respond to the questions asked by the investigating committee regarding the negligence on its part,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Ramesh hiding in house of ex-CM: Kodali Nani

Vijayawada: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) on Tuesday alleged that several big people, right from those in Delhi to galli, were trying to save Ramesh Hospitals managing director Dr Ramesh Babu in the Swarna Palace fire.

“A former chief minister (indirectly referring to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu) is providing shelter to Dr Ramesh Babu in his house,’’ Kodali Nani said, at the distribution of ex gratia to the kin of those who lost their lives in the hotel fire.