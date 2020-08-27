Attitudinal change for police a must, says DGP D Gautam Sawang

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that any police excesses against Dalits and weaker sections will not be tolerated, Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang on Wednesday launched a drive to sensitise police personnel across the State in this regard.

The DGP warned that the Police Department will not hesitate to initiate action against its own personnel if they are found misbehaving or going beyond the ambit of law when it comes to dealing with the weaker sections of the society.

“Lately, a few incidents of police personnel misbehaving or going beyond the ambit of law when it comes to dealing with the weaker sections of the society have come to light. We need to realise the fact that the State government will not remain quiet with regard to excesses. We will not hesitate to act against our own personnel if necessary and we have done so. Police officers have been booked and arrested like never before.

There is a need to sensitise the entire force in order to deliver better policing,” the DGP said, while interacting with police personnel from all ranks from 1,000-odd police stations across the State.

The video conference chaired by the DGP along other senior officials from the Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri focused on educating the grassroot level cops on the Dos and Don’ts while dealing with complainants.

Expressing his concern over the recent incidents of police excesses, the DGP told the officials that such incidents spoiled the image of AP police. “At a time when we are getting awards at the national level for our excellent performance in terms of use of technology and dealing with cases, it is personnel from our department only who are denting our image due to lack of awareness and attitudinal problems. We have to change our attitude and respect the weaker sections when they approach us seeking justice. The change has to be visibly seen in terms of reception and the tone we use with the public,” the DGP said.

“If we disregard the weaker sections, where will they go to get their grievances redressed. I once again reiterate that stern action will be initiated against those who are found behaving rudely or disrespectfully with the public approaching police stations. We are public servants,” the DGP reminded.

ADGP CID PV Sunil Kumar, interacting with the police personnel, said only three such incidents out of 1,000 police stations have come to light, but nobody will talk about the effective functioning of the remaining 997 police stations. We should realise this. Even one such incident should not be reported henceforth,’’ he said.SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal and ADGP Ravi Shankar Ayyanar spoke on friendly policing, integrity, and zero tolerance for corruption and misconduct.

SEB registers over 40,000 cases in three months

Vijayawada: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), which was formed to crack down on liquor and sand mafia, registered over 40,000 cases in the last three months. Addressing the media on the occasion of mega sensitisation drive on Wednesday, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang said that over 37,000 cases were registered under the Excise Act for illegal transportation of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) and 3,500 cases were registered for illegal sand mining. The DGP said over 50,000 people were arrested for indulging in illegal activities and SEB officials seized 4.23 lakh metric tonnes of sand during raids.

