Aftermath of floods more worrying in COVID times: Vijayawada-based epidemiologist

Even though stadiums or institutions with plenty of open spaces are used to set up relief camps, it is hard to keep people apart from each other, Dr Gopichand says. 

Relief provided in the form of meals.

Relief provided in the form of meals.

By Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Not the direct impact of the recent floods in parts of Andhra Pradesh, but their aftermath should concern us more, an expert opines. “In the wake of a pandemic, relief camps are more dangerous than floodwater submerging houses and streets,” says Dr Gopichand, an epidemiologist at New Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada, one of the hospitals at the forefront in the fight against the coronavirus. 

“It is yet to be proved that the coronavirus can be transmitted through water. So, technically, floodwater is not an issue. But the scary part is what comes after a flood: people are relocated to relief camps, they use common restrooms and flout physical distancing norm. A few bathrooms are used by hundreds, which could result in quick spread of the virus,” he explains.

“In relief camps, the displaced belonging from a particular area intend to stay together as they all have common worries: their inundated houses and lost valuables. However, they must understand that their health is of utmost importance because they can only restart their normal lives if they are fit.” Dr Gopichand adds though the authorities make all arrangements for food and shelter, precautionary norms to be followed in the wake of a pandemic, are not often practiced by the displaced.

“Those suffering from water-borne diseases are more vulnerable to the virus as their immunity is already compromised. Diarrhea, typhoid, cholera pose threat to one’s immune system. And the only way to stay safe from Covid is by having a good immunity,” the doctor observes.

According to him, the only way to stop the virus from spreading in flood-prone areas is to relocate the residents before floodwater enters and ensure that the displaced maintain physical distance, wear masks and use washrooms that are cleaned thoroughly on an hourly basis.

