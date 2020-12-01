Chalk out plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution: Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the health department officials to come up with a comprehensive action plan for Covid-19 vaccine distribution.

Speaking at the task force committee meeting held at his camp office here on Monday, he directed the officials to focus on improving the infrastructure for storing the vaccine. DM&HO M Sushasini informed the Collector that two specially designated vehicles have been readied for vaccine distribution. She stated that steps have been taken to distribute vaccine even to the remote areas.

