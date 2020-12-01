STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

New facilities coming up at Vijayawada railway station

A senior SCR official told TNIE the Vijayawada’s is one of the major stations identified in the country by the Ministry of Railways for upgradation of facilities.

Published: 01st December 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada

The new foot over bridge under construction at Vijayawada Railway Station | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at improving infrastructure and easing congestion, the South Central Railway (SCR) is redeveloping the Vijayawada Railway Junction in phases at Rs 50 crore. New facilities coming up at the station include a foot over bridge (FOB) and improvement of flooring at platform number one. Improvement of booking and reservation counters, renovation of dormitories and waiting halls and installation water fountains near the main are also progressing rapidly.

A senior SCR official told TNIE the Vijayawada’s is one of the major stations identified in the country by the Ministry of Railways for upgradation of facilities. “As less passengers are commuting through trains during the ongoing pandemic, the engineering department officials have completed a circuit lighting area near the station main entrance,”  the official said. 

The official added the passengers would have to walk less to cross platforms after the 490-metre-long and 20-feet-wide FOB is functional. The structure would connect platforms one to 10. The project is taken at an outlay of Rs 2 crore. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Central Railway Vijayawada Railway Junction Vijayawada Railway Station Indian Railways
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp