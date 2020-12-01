New facilities coming up at Vijayawada railway station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at improving infrastructure and easing congestion, the South Central Railway (SCR) is redeveloping the Vijayawada Railway Junction in phases at Rs 50 crore. New facilities coming up at the station include a foot over bridge (FOB) and improvement of flooring at platform number one. Improvement of booking and reservation counters, renovation of dormitories and waiting halls and installation water fountains near the main are also progressing rapidly.

A senior SCR official told TNIE the Vijayawada’s is one of the major stations identified in the country by the Ministry of Railways for upgradation of facilities. “As less passengers are commuting through trains during the ongoing pandemic, the engineering department officials have completed a circuit lighting area near the station main entrance,” the official said.

The official added the passengers would have to walk less to cross platforms after the 490-metre-long and 20-feet-wide FOB is functional. The structure would connect platforms one to 10. The project is taken at an outlay of Rs 2 crore.

