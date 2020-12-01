Stay away from drugs, youth told

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has urged the youth to stay away from drugs and other toxic substances. Speaking after flagging off a bicycle rally organised by the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan at his camp office here on Monday, he said that the district administration has set up de-addiction centres in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam to rehabilitate drug addicts.

Recently, the police have identified a few hotspots and intensified vigil against drug peddlers, the Collector said, adding that regular awareness programmes are also being conducted in the educational institutions for sensitising the students on the ill-effects of drug use.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Task Force) KV Srinivasulu, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan Prachar Committee convener AVD Narayana Rao and other officials were present.

