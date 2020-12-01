STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Stay away from drugs, youth told

District Collector A Md Imtiaz has urged the youth to stay away from drugs and other toxic substances. 

Published: 01st December 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz

Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz (File photo| Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has urged the youth to stay away from drugs and other toxic substances. Speaking after flagging off a bicycle rally organised by the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan at his camp office here on Monday, he said that the district administration has set up de-addiction centres in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam to rehabilitate drug addicts. 

Recently, the police have identified a few hotspots and intensified vigil against drug peddlers, the Collector said, adding that regular awareness programmes are also being conducted in the educational institutions for sensitising the students on the ill-effects of drug use. 

Additional Superintendent of Police (Task Force) KV Srinivasulu, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan Prachar Committee convener AVD Narayana Rao and other officials were present.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Md Imtiaz Drugs
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp