Workshop to train officials in use of modern tools in Vijayawada

On the first day of the workshop, officials were trained in the usage of equipment and precautionary measures to be taken while using them. 

Published: 02nd December 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

DGP Gautam Sawang having a look at the advanced equipment purchased by the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Mangalagiri on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

DGP Gautam Sawang having a look at the advanced equipment purchased by the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Mangalagiri on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang inaugurated a three-day workshop on advanced equipment purchased by the State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at the Police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

Sawang said the department has purchased a 3D scanner, mobile forensic multi-spectral fingerprint detection tablet and imaging system on body fluids equipment at a cost of `81 lakh. With these devices, the State has joined the elite list of States which have the most advanced equipment. These advanced devices are already in use in Gujarat, Bihar and Telangana. 

On the first day of the workshop, officials were trained in the usage of equipment and precautionary measures to be taken while using them. “On Wednesday and Thursday, experts from the Forensic department and Fingerprint will train the offic in extracting clues such as objects and fingerprints from the crime scene. The equipment will also be sent to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati units,” the DGP said.

