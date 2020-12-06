96% candidates take RGUKT CET

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Out of the 88,974 who registered for the common entrance test conducted by Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technology, 85,760 took it on Saturday The CET was conducted in 630 centres across Andhra Pradesh and in eight centres in Telangana.

Srikakuam district recorded the highest of attendance percentage of 97.61 per cent, while the lowest attendance was in Visakhapatnam district (95.38 per cent). Khammam and Nizamabad recorded the highest and lowest attendances, of 95 per cent and 86.6 per cent, respectively in the neighbour state.