Andhra man kills wife for not bearing child

VIJAYAWADA: The police arrested a man and his parents for allegedly killing his wife for not bearing a child at Kothagudem village in Chatrai mandal of Krishna district on Saturday. Though the incident took place on December 1, the post-mortem report revealed that it was a case of murder on Saturday.

According to Chatrai Sub-Inspector Sivanarayana, the deceased was identified as Vijayashanthi of Nuzvid town. She got married to Sudhakar of Kothagudem village in 2016. The couple settled in Hyderabad as Sudhakar works in a private company there.

The police said that the couple has been trying for a child for the past four years. Due to the lockdown, Sudhakar along with Vijayashanthi returned to Kothagudem where she was allegedly pressured by her in-laws for a child.

Sudhakar even tried to divorce her after she fell sick. Despite undergoing treatment at several hospitals, she was not able to conceive a child. “In order to eliminate her, Sudhakar allegedly gave sleeping pills and strangulated her to death using a pillow.

Based on the complaint given by Vijayashanthi’s family members, post-mortem was conducted and the report indicated that she was strangulated. The family confessed to the crime during the interrogation,”

said Sub-Inspector Sivanarayana. They have been sent to judicial remand by a local court.