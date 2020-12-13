STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra man kills wife for not bearing child

The police arrested a man and his parents for allegedly killing his wife for not bearing a child at Kothagudem village in Chatrai mandal of Krishna district on Saturday.

Published: 13th December 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Domestic violence

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The police arrested a man and his parents for allegedly killing his wife for not bearing a child at Kothagudem village in Chatrai mandal of Krishna district on Saturday. Though the incident took place on December 1, the post-mortem report revealed that it was a case of murder on Saturday. 

According to Chatrai Sub-Inspector Sivanarayana, the deceased was identified as Vijayashanthi of Nuzvid town. She got married to Sudhakar of Kothagudem village in 2016. The couple settled in Hyderabad as Sudhakar works in a private company there.

The police said that the couple has been trying for a child for the past four years. Due to the lockdown, Sudhakar along with Vijayashanthi returned to Kothagudem where she was allegedly pressured by her in-laws for a child. 

Sudhakar even tried to divorce her after she fell sick. Despite undergoing treatment at several hospitals, she was not able to conceive a child. “In order to eliminate her, Sudhakar allegedly gave sleeping pills and strangulated her to death using a pillow.

Based on the complaint given by Vijayashanthi’s family members, post-mortem was conducted and the report indicated that she was strangulated. The family confessed to the crime during the interrogation,” 
said Sub-Inspector Sivanarayana. They have been sent to judicial remand by a local court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Domestic Violence Crimes against women Andhra Pradesh crime Andhra Pradesh murder
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp