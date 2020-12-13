Zero mystery illness situation soon: Alla Nani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Normalcy is returning to Eluru, which for the past one week has been in the grip of a ‘mystery illness’, said Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani). Taking stock of the situation after visiting houses of people discharged from hospitals on Saturday, the minister said, “There have been no recurring cases and the city is heading towards a ‘zero mystery illness’ situation. There is no need for people to worry.”

“The final report on the cause of the illness is expected within a week. Based on the findings, permanent measures will be taken to ensure that such a situation does not recur,” he said, and praised doctors, hospital staff and officials for their work during the medical emergency in the city.

On the suspicions that drinking water being supplied to Eluru town might be contaminated with fertiliser and pesticide residues after the recent floods in the Tammileru, the minister said the government is taking every measure to prevent floods from affecting the town.

“Plans are afoot to build a retaining wall on both sides of the Tammileru at an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore. Once the tender process is completed, works will commence at the earliest. When the project is completed, there will be no flood threat in Eluru and the water from Tammileru will directly enter Kolleru lake.” Meanwhile, two patients are still undergoing treatment at Eluru district hospital and six more at Vijayawada government hospital.

Till date, 612 people have been hospitalised, of whom a 45-year-old patient died last Sunday. As many as 603 people have been discharged from hospitals till now. The two undergoing treatment at Eluru hospital were admitted on Saturday evening and hail from areas from where no such cases were reported previously.

On the other hand, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and joint secretary Lav Agarwal apprised Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on the latest health situation in the West Godavari town. Briefing him on the preliminary findings of a report by the Central Committee that visited the affected areas, the officials said a detailed report will be prepared after the Central team returns to Delhi, and necessary advisory will be issued accordingly.