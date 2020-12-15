STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VMC to set up aromatic industry to treat floral waste

Civic body plans to earn revenue by manufacturing incense sticks, dhoop sticks, soaps out of two tonnes of waste generated every day 

Published: 15th December 2020 10:54 AM

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Aiming to achieve top rank in the next edition of Swachh Survekshan-2021, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is all set to set up an aromatic industry to manufacture incense sticks, dhoop sticks and soaps out of the discarded flowers. Visakhapatnam-based Green Waves Environmental Solutions was entrusted with the task and the firm will commence its operations in the coming weeks.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC Additional Commissioner (projects) U Sarada Devi said that in November 2019, the civic body proposed to set up an aromatic industry to recycle the floral waste generated in the city. However the project couldn’t materialise due to various reasons. Recently, Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has instructed the officials to treat all kinds of waste generated from households, hospitals and commercial establishments to make Vijayawada a garbage-free city. The city with 64 divisions generates around 550 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) every day, of which floral waste amounts to two tonnes. 

During the festive season and other auspicious days, the floral waste mounts to three tonnes. At present, the sanitary workers are collecting floral waste from the wholesale market, temples, mosques and churches across the city and shifting it to the composting yards. After segregating it into dry and wet waste at the yards, the sanitary workers are manufacturing biocompost out of it, she informed.
Elaborating further, Sarada Devi said that the firm has sought the VMC to allot at least 500-1,000 square feet land to set up the industry. 

“Initially, we are planning to provide space to the firm to establish its unit on lease basis at the Rajiv Gandhi Wholesale Flower Market. The firm will maintain the unit for a period of one year from its commencement. We have convened a meeting with the florists and the owners of function halls seeking their support for the initiative,” she said.

The Additional Commissioner said that at present, two tonnes of floral waste is generated at two major and 10 minor shrines in the city. These flowers, if collected in time, will provide abundant raw material for setting up an aromatic industry. Once the unit commences its operations, the firm will manufacture incense sticks, dhoop sticks and soaps out of the discarded floral waste and will provide ¼th of its revenue to VMC. Besides, the firm will also train the self-help group (SHG) women in manufacturing the products in order to empower them financially, Sarada Devi said.

