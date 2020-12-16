Call to protect children’s rights

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member Pragna Parande has made it clear that no individual would be spared if they sexually harass and abuse the girl child. District Collector A Md Imtiaz called on Pragna Parande at the State guest house here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the NCPCR member suggested the district officials to take concrete measures for the protection of children.

She enquired about the details of the children staying at the welfare homes spread across the district and facilities being provided to them during the Covid-19 pandemic. In all, 117 districts were identified for child protection in the country. Various awareness programmes are being organised in 57 districts in a phased manner, she said.

Imtiaz informed the NCPCR member that a total of 687 children are staying at the welfare homes in the district. He further highlighted the initiatives taken by the administration for protecting the children’s rights and the awareness campaigns to prevent child marriages.