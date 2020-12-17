People's support sought to increase cleanliness in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz along with Rural Water Supply (RWS) superintendent engineer Sainath flagged off Swachh campaign vehicle of Swachh Andhra Corporation at his camp office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz said that the newly launched vehicle will tour 180 villages in the district till February 13 with a slogan 'Manam- Mana Parisubratha' to sensitise the public about the ill-effects of open defecation, single-use plastic and treating of wet and dry waste.

The Collector said that 1,56,942 toilets are constructed in the district under Swachh Bharat Mission, while 2,366 community toilets are being constructed for the convenience of the public. Imtiaz sought the support of the public to improve sanitation especially in rural areas to achieve ODF plus tag from the Centre.