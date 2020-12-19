5 kg silver ornaments stolen from temple in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unidentified miscreants stole five kg silver ornaments from a temple at Kotha Gudi Centre under One Town police station limits on Friday.

One Town police said the theft at Sri Kusuma Haranath Mandir came to light when the priests opened the temple around 6 am on Friday. The priests informed the incident to temple committee members who filed a complaint with the police.

“We received information around 7:30 am that miscreants broke into the temple and stole silver ornaments from the locker and the ones used for decorating the idol. We rushed there along with dog squad and fingerprint experts to inspect the crime scene,” the police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that six silver crowns used to decorate the idols, a silver plate, Satagopam and other articles were missing.