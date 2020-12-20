STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tribal Engineering College tenders sent for judicial preview

APEWIDC submitted tender documents pertaining to establishment of Tribal Engineering College at Kurupam in Vizianagaram.

board exams, students

For representational purposes (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC) submitted tender documents pertaining to establishment of Tribal Engineering College at Kurupam in Vizianagaram district to the government’s judicial preview committee, APEWIDC managing director Ch Rajeswara Reddy said in a press release. 

The documents could be accessed on the website www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in all stakeholders (contractors and general public) could submit their advice, comments and objections through e-mail (apjudicialpreview@gmail.com and judgejpp@ap.gov.in) on or before December 25 at 5 pm. Copies of suggestions could also be sent through (md_apewidc_hyd@ap.gov.in), he added. 

Tribal Engineering College
